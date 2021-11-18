183 law enforcement agencies in the United States have received funding from the Justice Department to hire new officers.

According to the Associated Press, the Justice Department said Thursday that it will provide a $139 million grant to police agencies around the country to hire more than 1,000 more officers.

The program is funded by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The funds will be distributed to 183 law enforcement agencies around the United States and U.S. territories in order to help police departments hire more officers and strengthen community policing.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “We are dedicated to providing police departments with the tools they need to assist maintain community safety and foster community confidence.”

The funds will be distributed directly to police and sheriff’s agencies, both large and small, and must be used to hire more officers. A substantial number of officers have left and retired from law enforcement agencies across the country. They’ve been having trouble finding replacement officers.

Half of the agencies will use the money to “focus on developing legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities,” according to the Justice Department, while others will use it to combat violent crime or build mental health initiatives.

The funds will enable for the hiring of 1,066 new officers at a cost of $139,232,523, according to the Justice Department.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The grants come at a time when police agencies around the country are experiencing budget cuts, with localities grappling with the coronavirus pandemic’s spiraling costs and national calls to cut police funding in favor of spending more on social services. Several police departments have either postponed or canceled police academy classes, leaving a lot of positions open while other officers retire.

Since George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis in May 2020, which sparked nationwide protests about policing and unfairness, law enforcement organizations have struggled to attract the next generation of officers. Communities have been debating who should become a police officer today in the midst of the national reckoning on policing.

According to the Justice Department, approximately 600 applications were received from police departments in nearly every state and U.S. territory.

The funds will be distributed to both major and small police agencies. For. This is a condensed version of the information.