18 teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 have been charged with making threats against schools in Michigan County.

Following the recent massacre at Oxford High School in Michigan, which left four students dead and eight others injured, 18 young people in Wayne County are facing prosecution for various threats against local schools.

County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the figure to the media on Wednesday and detailed nine of the cases.

Last week, 12 to 17-year-old students were charged with making threats against schools in Detroit, Grosse Pointe Farms, Melvindale, Wayne, and Wyandotte.

Eight of the nine have been charged with threatening to perform an act of violence against a school official or pupils, one with creating a false complaint or threatening terrorism, and six with malicious use of a telecommunications device.

Worthy’s office stated on Wednesday that “juveniles do not receive adult sentences.” “After a conviction, a judge will impose a sentence based on the offense committed and the juvenile offender’s rehabilitation.” Several Michigan schools canceled classes in the days following the Nov. 30 shooting, in which 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley shot 10 students and one teacher, as similar threats were made to other nearby schools, causing students, parents, and school officials to be concerned about their safety.

Crumbley has been charged with murder, terrorism, and other offenses as an adult, and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were apprehended after being discovered hiding in a cellar during a brief search.

The couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for obtaining the gun used in the killing and ignoring school officials’ warnings that Ethan Crumbley could be a danger to his classmates.

The couple was approached the day before the massacre after a teacher noticed their kid on his phone looking up how to buy gun ammunition.

A teacher found a note Crumbley had drawn on the day of the shooting, with a drawing of a gun aimed at the words “The thoughts just won’t go away. Please assist me.” Below the phrase “Blood everywhere,” there was also a drawing of a gunshot. The parents were summoned to the school and declined school authorities’ suggestions that their son’s backpack be checked or that he be taken home early. They dropped him off to school, where he was shot later that day.

