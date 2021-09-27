18 months after quitting the royal tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recreate the fanfare.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a hurried tour of New York that had all the trappings of a royal visit.

According to the crowd control barricades, their meeting with New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, and the solemn moment they spent at the 9/11 memorial, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to have never abandoned their royal duties last week.

There were some peculiarities, however, as the couple looked to be accompanied by their own videographer, leading to unverified rumors in the tabloids on both sides of the Atlantic that they were filming for Netflix.

The customary images of them lined up with fellow dignitaries, which tend to emerge after each royal engagement, were there during the meeting with De Blasio.

Apart from extraordinary circumstances, Harry and Meghan also addressed a few shouted questions from the press pack, which is almost unheard of on royal jobs.

After being asked, “Duchess, are you enjoying your stay to New York?” Meghan said, “It’s fantastic to be back,” according to AP News video footage.

The parallels haven’t gone unnoticed by admirers, who have dubbed them “ever so royal” by worldwide women’s empowerment network Black Girls Rock!

“The ever-so regal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited pupils on Friday at P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson in Harlem,” BGR! said on Twitter. The Duchess of Bedford read her children’s novel The Bench to a class of second graders and asked them about the special locations they share with the people who matter most in their lives.”

Their first journey outside of the palace occurred three months after their daughter, Lilibet, was born in June and 18 months after their final royal duty, which ended in March 2020.

On Thursday, they met de Blasio and Kathy Hochul, the incoming governor of New York State, at One World Trade Center, the first stop on their tour.

