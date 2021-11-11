178 dwellings have been permitted on ‘precious’ woodland that has been labeled as a ‘dog’s potty.’

Despite local residents’ concerns over the loss of green space, plans to develop 178 dwellings on woods in Huyton were approved tonight.

Cllr Graham Morgan, the council leader, characterized the site, which includes a crescent-shaped stretch of designated urban green space off Hillside Avenue in Huyton, as a “dog’s potty” at a hearing of Knowsley Council’s planning committee tonight.

The plans call for the construction of 178 homes, comprising 36 two-bedroom, 24 four-bedroom, and 118 three-bedroom homes, which Gleeson Homes claims will provide affordable housing alternatives for local residents, with a focus on critical workers.

Local neighbors submitted multiple complaints ahead of the hearing, with some expressing concern about the removal of 120 trees from the site and a green space, which one person described as "the only bit of natural land surviving in the neighborhood." Several people spoke out in favor of the plans, noting issues such as fly tipping and anti-social behavior at the site, which was once a residential development before being dismantled several years ago.

Gleeson Homes’ earlier planning application for the plot was denied in 2019 on a number of grounds, including the design and placement of the residences, as well as the lack of a competent bat survey to determine habitat loss.

“I do welcome it and do understand there have been some objections, but there have also been some in favour of the idea as well, for anti-social behavior, for fly tipping,” Cllr Morgan said after police and a developer representative presented the planning application.

“I went down over the weekend and was somewhat taken aback by the state of the land; it was also a bit of a dog’s potty.”

As a condition of the planning permission, a payment of roughly £340,000 in section 106 money developer contributions was sought to be used on improvements to the urban green space that would be lost by the development.