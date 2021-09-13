17-Year-Old Thugs thrashed, strangled, and set fire to him in a homophobic attack.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Taylor Knight, 20, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for organizing the heinous attack on his former partner. The victim’s identity has not been revealed.

The victim was invited to Knight’s residence, where the torture took place. The attack was carried out by Knight and a companion named Ace. The victim had texted his brother for assistance earlier in the incident. After that, the victim’s brother called the cops. The responding officers were successful in rescuing the victim from his assailants. Following the attack, the victim appeared frightened and terrified.

Knight has also been charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old girl. When police arrived, they discovered the girl at Knight’s residence. While Knight and his companion went out to acquire drugs, she took part in the torturing by throwing boiling water at the victim.

Knight is accused of slapping a sandwich and water in the face of the victim before dragging him around the flat and threatening to rape and burn him. The suspects used aerosol to spray the victim’s hair and then set it on fire.

Knight had been in contact with the victim since early March, according to reports, and they had chatted largely by text, mostly about sex. They were also alleged to have stayed together for a night.

Things went from bad to worse when Ace made homophobic statements about the victim.

The victim was knocked to the ground during the assault at Knight’s Kings Heath flat as punches and kicks were thrown at him. The perpetrators are also accused of stealing the victim’s phone and $34.58.

On Sept. 3, Birmingham Crown Court Judge Heidi Kubik stated Knight was motivated by his own “repressed sexuality” throughout his trial. Knight encouraged Ace while calling the victim insults, according to prosecutor Omar Majid. “This defendant egged him on and encouraged him, and he didn’t stop it,” the prosecution added.

“The victim attempted to explain that, as far as he knew, he was in a relationship with the defendant. In court, Majid stated, “That looks to be the catalyst for the defendant to get violent.” He went on to say, “The defendant and others around him engaged in behavior that can reasonably be regarded as torture.”

"The defendant then took a wire and wrapped it around the victim's neck, strangling him. After that, he placed him.