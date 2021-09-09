17 Democratic states argue that South Carolina’s abortion law will lead women to seek treatment elsewhere.

Twenty Democratic attorney generals, 17 of whom are from Democratic states, have joined a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s new abortion ban, claiming that it will lead women to seek abortions elsewhere.

In an amicus brief submitted with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of the prosecutors, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring claimed that women crossing state boundaries seeking care would drain resources and harm neighboring states.

In a brief filed Wednesday, Herring said, “The impacts of the legislation are not confined to prohibitions on certain treatments in a single state: history teaches that patients will travel state boundaries to acquire proper care.”

“As a result of South Carolina’s draconian abortion laws, many of its people will seek abortion care in Amici States, perhaps putting a burden on those countries’ healthcare systems.”

The “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act,” signed into law by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster shortly after its passage earlier this year, requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus, which can usually be detected around six weeks into pregnancy. If cardiac activity is found, the abortion can only be carried out if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in jeopardy.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood quickly filed a lawsuit, and the entire statute has been put on hold pending the outcome of a challenge to Mississippi’s new abortion ban before the United States Supreme Court.

A Texas statute restricting abortions once medical practitioners detect heart activity was upheld by the Supreme Court earlier this month. The ruling, which is the nation’s most significant restriction on abortion rights since the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, has been keenly followed by a dozen states, including South Carolina, which have enacted early-pregnancy bans that have been blocked by the courts.

Many women do not aware they are pregnant at six weeks, according to opponents, especially if they are not attempting to conceive. They further contend that the law provides women little time to contemplate whether or not to have an abortion because of the early deadline.

Herring stated that laws like South Carolina's "would create enormous 'abortion deserts.'"