160,000 bees live above Liverpool ONE, according to incredible photos.

Honey bees do not just survive in people’s backyards or in the countryside; they also thrive in urban settings like Liverpool ONE.

As part of Liverpool ONE’s commitment to green projects in urban contexts, two beehives were installed on the roof of Barclays Bank on Lord Street in 2019.

Since then, the shopping center has partnered with horticultural experts Nurture and John, master beekeeper at Nurture, to keep an eye on the bees.

In addition to the hives, Chavasse Park now has ‘bug hotels’ with 12 different insect species to provide them with shelter throughout the winter months.

Both activities promote biodiversity in the surrounding area and are part of Liverpool ONE’s continued commitment to being more environmentally friendly.

Beekeeper John was so moved by Liverpool ONE’s environmental initiatives and efforts to safeguard pollinators that he was “keen to join engaged from the start.”

After two years of keeping the hives in great shape with over 160,000 worker bees, they had only produced 80 jars of honey.

Liverpool ONE is currently on the lookout for a deserving school and its students to receive the honey that was produced in the city center.

“We are happy to have created our first batch of honey and we cannot wait for your school to test it!” stated a representative for the retail center.

“Bee-keeper, John Beavan, will give a “Bee-keeping and honey-harvesting” session to the nominated school.

Visit the Liverpool ONE website to submit a nomination for your school.