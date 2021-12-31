16-year-old Ohio girl is fatally shot by her father in the garage after being mistaken for an intruder.

According to a 911 call transcript, an Ohio teen girl was shot to death by her father in their garage after he mistook her for an intruder.

Janae Hairston, 16, died when her father shot her in the garage at their house on Piper Bend Drive in Columbus soon before 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Hairston was brought to the hospital but died as a result of her injuries, according to NBC News.

Hairston’s mother informed the 911 dispatcher that her husband shot her daughter by mistake, mistaking her for an intruder breaking into their house. In the 911 call, Hairston’s mother claimed, “My husband made a mistake and shot her because he thought she was an intruder.”

“She was in our garage, and my husband had no idea what was happening.” According to the news outlet, the woman hurriedly said on the phone, “Oh my God,” according to the call record they got.

The mother told the police during the 8-minute emergency call that she believes her daughter was shot in the chest. “Breathe baby,” the father, whose identity was not revealed, could be heard pleading in the background. Hairston’s parents were also heard inquiring what she was doing in the garage.

Six minutes after the call, help arrived on the site, and the youngster was rushed to a Columbus hospital, where she died an hour later.

According to the New York Post, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed yet.

