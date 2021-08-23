16-Year-Old Delivers Baby in Hospital Bathroom and Dumping Newborn In Trash Bin

A juvenile girl has been arrested for reportedly delivering a baby in a hospital bathroom and then throwing it away in a garbage can. Sanitation employees discovered the baby inside the bin, which led to the discovery of the incident.

According to The New Indian Express, the incident occurred in the Indian state of Telangana on Saturday.

The 16-year-old girl, who is from Nizamabad, first went to a government hospital on Friday to seek admission. She, on the other hand, refused to provide the hospital staff any information about herself, including her age and residence. The hospital refused to admit her unless she provided information, so the girl returned home.

She did, however, start having labor pains on Saturday. She traveled to a different luxury hospital, hid in the restroom, and discreetly delivered the baby. The girl, who has not been identified, then put the youngster into a nearby trash can.

She then rushed to the hospital, claiming she was bleeding. She, on the other hand, kept quiet about the pregnancy and pretended to have stomach pains. However, because the girl was bleeding heavily, the physicians refused to believe her.

The youngster had been spotted by sanitation personnel by that time. They brought the infant in for treatment, who was in critical condition. The infant, however, died while undergoing therapy. The police were immediately notified by the hospital management.

The officer’s suspicions landed on the girl, and she was immediately investigated. She soon revealed the pregnancy and childbirth to them. A complaint has been filed against the minor.

According to the authorities, the girl was in a relationship with a male and became pregnant as a result of it. Despite the fact that she lived with her grandparents, she kept her pregnancy a secret from them. She was a student in Nizamuddin’s Class XII.

Because she is a juvenile, the male was additionally charged with rape.

A similar complaint was filed in Karnataka, India, after a one-day-old newborn girl was discovered dangling from a hospital’s toilet window. The newborn was allegedly slain before being hung from the window grill, according to police. Two women with a baby were seen entering the toilet with the youngster, according to CCTV footage. She was seen departing empty-handed minutes afterwards.