16 people are killed in a mass alcohol poisoning caused by a woman’s homemade drinks.

At least 16 people have died after consuming homemade booze, and one lady has been arrested for negligent murder.

The victims were all discovered dead or dying in the same neighborhood of Kaunas, Lithuania, shortly after being transferred to the hospital.

“A total of 16 men and women of all ages have died in Kaunas hospitals since the beginning of this month, likely from the same alcohol surrogate, the majority of whom are residents of the same district,” the Kaunas Regional Prosecutor’s Office stated in a statement on Tuesday. “Doctors are now treating another two people. It’s not impossible that the number of people who are inebriated with alcohol would rise even more.”

According to prosecutors, officers arrested a 63-year-old lady last week and charged her with negligent deprivation of life. The woman has previous convictions for illegally trafficking domestic alcoholic beverages and ethyl alcohol, according to reports.

Authorities discovered containers with liquid of unknown origin during a check of the woman’s residence. The goods have been taken away to be investigated further.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Auks Lipkeviien of the Kaunas Regional Prosecutor’s Office informed reporters that the office is presently conducting 17 pre-trial investigations, including 16 on the cause of death and another on negligent deprivation of life.

The victims were between the ages of 30 and 60, according to Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

Another person was suspected of illegally distributing alcohol, but he died on Monday night from poisoning.

Officials from law enforcement and medics have cautioned residents not to buy or consume alcoholic beverages from unknown sources.

Alcohol surrogates, according to Jonas Urkus, a clinical toxicologist at Kaunas Clinics’ Nephrology Clinic, are drugs that contain various alcohols and are used to intoxicate, but their use can often result in death. There are two types of alcohol surrogates: those that contain ethanol, which is simply termed alcohol, and those that do not contain ethanol, such as ethylene glycol (antifreeze) and methanol (wood spirit).

“Alcohol toxicity caused by ethanol is usually mild. Even with prompt treatment, ethylene glycol and methanol poisoning can be lethal. “Irreversible organ damage, such as kidney failure or blindness, may be left in survivors,” urkus told prosecutors.

The toxicologist went on to say that he thought the 16. This is a condensed version of the information.