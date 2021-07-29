16 Liverpool schools were subjected to ‘horrific’ conditions, which were slammed.

Liverpool’s education boss has slammed the “horrific” financial conditions that some of the city’s schools are in as a result of the contracts that were used to build them years ago.

Councillor Tom Logan said in a report to councillors that 16 schools built under the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contracts are still having problems that are affecting their ability to provide services to their students.

PFI deals, which were pushed as a way of funding new infrastructure projects by the Conservative government in the early 1990s and more heavily by Labour under Tony Blair, resulted in the construction of a number of public buildings, including schools.

In a PFI agreement, the government or council commissions a private company to complete a project with its own funds.

The government then agrees to repay the private firm over several decades.

Originally promoted as a quick way to build infrastructure without having to raise funds first, they have come under fire in recent years as many public bodies have been saddled with huge costs for years after the project is completed.

Parklands in Speke was the most well-known PFI school in Liverpool. Despite closing in 2014, it continues to cost the council £4 million per year because it was built under a £100 million deal and opened in 2002.

It is now home to the New Heights Pupil Referral Unit, which was partially repurposed.

There are 16 other schools in the city that were built under similar contracts, and school leaders are still required to make significant annual payments to the contracts.

Cllr Logan said he was taken aback by a meeting held earlier in August to allow headteachers from affected schools to “vent their frustrations” about the system.

“Some of the experiences that the headteachers described are, in my opinion, horrific,” he said. The PFI contract, in my opinion, prevents schools from spending money where it is needed to meet the needs of students. All on the call welcomed the re-launch of the PFI Forum.

“The next steps in this work could depend upon the outcomes of the review of the PFI contract that has taken place. The report is due out soon and was.” Summary ends.”