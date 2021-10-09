16 great Scouse showdowns ahead of Liam Smith v Anthony Fowler.

When Scousers collide, it usually ends in a brawl.

On Saturday night, Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler will fight in the latest in a series of Mersey derby boxing contests, and the action is expected to be heated, as it has been in previous all-Scouse clashes.

We take a look back at some of the most ferocious.

Rocky Fielding vs. Callum Smith in 2015

Someone’s O had to go in November 2015, but no one expected it to go so swiftly or with such ferocity.

Smith won the British super-middleweight title after stopping Rocky Fielding in the first round.

Mundo blasted his way to win by knocking out Fielding three times in the first round.

Both fighters went on to win world titles, Callum the WBA’s Super world title and Rocky the normal world title, but there was no doubt who was the best man on the night in their hometown.

Tony Dodson vs. Tony Quigley 2009 A local derby battle had to be at the top of the list in the first fight ever held in the Echo Arena, and it was a classic.

Tony Quigley took advantage of Brian Magee’s injuries to obtain a shot at the British super-middleweight title, and he and Tony Dodson put on a show.

Dodson was knocked out early, rallied valiantly to build a respectable lead on the scoreboards, but was stopped himself with seconds to go in an attempt to end the game early.

Paul Smith vs. Tony Quigley 2009 Tony Quigley, who had won the British title against a Scouser, had to defend it for the first time against another man from his hometown, Paul Smith, the oldest of the famed fighting family.

The battle lacked the drama of Quigley’s first championship defense, but it was just as close and feisty – and Smith won a split decision to go to world title contention.

Tony Dodson vs. Paul Smith 2010For the third time in a row, the British Super-Middleweight title was decided by a fight between two Scousers, this time Smith vs. Dodson.

The fight was a carnage this time. In the first round, Smith was cut on the left eyelid, and in the second round, he was cut beside the same eye. He made it through a mid-fourth-period inspection before being inflicted. “The summary has come to an end.”