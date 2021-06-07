158 charges have been filed against a’sadistic’ 26-year-old paedophile who targeted 2,000 victims in ‘industrial-scale crime.’

After posing as an online sugar daddy, a “sadistic” paedophile exploited and blackmailed nearly 2,000 victims throughout the world, he has admitted to 158 crimes in what has been described as “industrial-scale” wrongdoing.

After a protracted investigation, Abdul Elahi, 26, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, believed to be among the highest number of offenses ever committed by a single person, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Elahi had previously admitted to the most of the charges, but before Birmingham Crown Court last month, he pleaded guilty to the final set of charges.

He’ll be sentenced.