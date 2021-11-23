153,000 union workers in Detroit are being urged to share their vaccination status voluntarily.

Three of Detroit’s top automakers are urging members of one of the country’s largest unions to disclose their immunization status with their employers on a voluntary basis.

Representatives from Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors met with executives from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Monday to discuss a strategy that would encourage the more than 153,000 unionized workers to inform their employers about their vaccination status. The UAW said in a statement released on Tuesday that each firm would provide its own instructions on how, where, and when to disclose their immunization status.

“Vaccinating as many people as possible is one of the most effective approaches to combat this infection. The faster this terrible pandemic is defeated, the more UAW members, coworkers, and their families are vaccinated and have boosters “After the meeting, the UAW issued a statement.

The entire process is based on voluntary participation and is not the same as vaccine requirements for salaried personnel implemented by companies like Ford. The UAW and its president, Ray Curry, have spoken out against a mandate that was imposed without a collective bargaining process.

Even though a vaccine mandate was avoided, the three employers and the UAW agreed to keep mask restrictions at work sites in place for the time being, in accordance with federal public health recommendations.

The decision to persuade workers to get vaccinated comes as occurrences of COVID-19’s Delta strain have been on the rise since the start of the winter season. It also comes amid legal uncertainty surrounding the Biden administration’s ongoing fight to restore the national vaccine requirement.

In response to a lawsuit filed by five Republican-led states, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ordered that implementation of the administration’s vaccine mandate be halted on Nov. 6. The judges argued that the executive order was “staggeringly overbroad” in their decision. On Sept. 9, Biden signed an executive order requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their staff or subject them to weekly testing if they refuse. Before the mandate was placed on hold by the court, businesses were given until January 4 to comply with it.

Because of the court decision suspending the mandate, the department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had to put the new regulation on hold on Nov. 12. Since then, the Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the court's injunction.