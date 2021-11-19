150 Mexican youths are bused into San Diego for COVID vaccinations as part of a pilot program.

On Thursday, a pilot program brought roughly 150 Mexican adolescents to San Diego for COVID vaccines.

The children, all from Tijuana, were bussed to the Mexican embassy in San Diego, where county nurses administered the Pfizer vaccination.

According to The Associated Press, the goal of the pilot program, which was organized by an organization in San Diego in collaboration with San Diego County, is to vaccinate 450 adolescents aged 12 to 17 before it ends in late December. Mexican social service groups, such as those that care with children whose parents have been deported from the United States, chose the youngsters.

Mexico has refused to vaccinate juveniles between the ages of 12 and 17, in part because the government believes that older persons are more vulnerable. The country also suffers a scarcity of vaccines for children. This month, the country will begin vaccinating teenagers aged 15 to 17. Mexico’s youth account for one-third of the country’s population.

One of the students who received a shot on Thursday was 14-year-old Leslie Flores. According to the Associated Press, she stated that while she was afraid, she was delighted to be vaccinated.

“I can protect myself and my family this way,” Flores explained.

The immunizations were provided by the county. The children will return in three weeks for their second dose.

The youngsters couldn’t come to the United States for the immunization until today, according to Carlos González Gutiérrez, the Mexican consul in San Diego, since they didn’t have an adult to cross the border with.

In early 2022, the initiative will be evaluated, and officials will decide whether it is necessary to continue.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The endeavor was praised by Adrian Medina Amarillas, the secretary of health for Baja California.

According to him, “Baja California is witnessing a third wave” of infections. “I have no doubt that this will be beneficial.” Hundreds of Mexican parents have filed a lawsuit against the government, demanding the right to administer the vaccine to their children. Approximately 84 percent of the adult population in Mexico has received at least one dose of the vaccination.

The move comes less than two weeks after the US fully reopened its borders, and Mexican officials regard it as yet another step in that direction. This is a condensed version of the information.