15-year-old boy has been missing for more than three weeks.

“We are looking for help in finding a 15-year-old child who has gone missing from home,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday. Harry Begg was last seen on October 23 at 11:05 p.m. and is thought to be in the Knowsley area.

“He is described as a Caucasian male with short brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5ft 6in tall and having a slender body. He was dressed in black attire when he was last spotted. He is known to hang out in Huyton and Kirkby.” Anyone who has seen Harry or knows where he is is encouraged to contact MerPolCC on Twitter or phone 101.