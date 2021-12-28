15-year-old boy had been missing for two weeks.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

Ellis Clegg has been gone from his home for two weeks, but has now been spotted in Runcorn.

The 15-year-old from Paisley, Scotland, is well-known for traveling and has connections in Liverpool and Manchester.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black North Face tracksuit.

Cheshire police are requesting members of the public to contact them if they see Ellis, as well as the teenager himself, to contact them and let them know he is safe.

“It’s been 15 days since Ellis left his home in Scotland, and we want to make sure he’s okay,” Inspector Richard Williams said.

“We’ve been trying to find him for a while now, and we believe he’s been in the Runcorn region recently.”

“Please contact us if you or anybody you know has any information or footage that could assist us in locating Ellis.”

“I’d also like to personally appeal to Ellis to contact us and inform us that you are safe and healthy.”

Call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting IML 1163473 if you have any information or footage that could help in the ongoing search for Ellis.