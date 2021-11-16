15 Wetherspoon pubs in Liverpool have been recognized for their ‘platinum’ bathrooms.

For the quality of its restrooms, fifteen Wetherspoon pubs around Merseyside were recognized.

The venues were honored in the most recent Loo of the Year Awards, which aim to raise awareness of and improve standards of ‘away from home’ toilet facilities across the UK.

Inspectors from the Loo of the Year Awards paid unannounced visits to hundreds of toilets around the UK.

: A Tory councillor apologizes for mocking the terror incident in Liverpool.

Inspectors awarded a platinum rating to fifteen J D Wetherspoon pubs in Merseyside.

All toilets are rated as silver, gold, platinum, or diamond, with unsatisfactory toilets receiving no rating at all.

The toilets are assessed based on their appearance and upkeep, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying facilities, and general administration.

Pubs with a ‘platinum’ rating in the region include:

In Walton Vale, there’s a raven.

The Walton Road Thomas Frost

In Whitechapel, there’s a place called the Welkin.

In Fleet Street, there’s a lime kiln.

Great Charlotte Street’s Richard John Blackler

Queens Drive’s Childwall Fiveways Hotel

In St. John’s Way, there’s a Fall Well.

Liverpool Station’s North Western in Lime Street

James Street’s Captain Alexander

Huyton’s Barker’s Brewery is located on Archway Road.

Stoneycroft’s The Navigator is located on Queen’s Drive.

Prescot’s Eccleston Street has a watchmaker.

The Master Mariner in New Brighton’s Marine Promenade

Eastway, Maghull’s Frank Hornby

Waterloo’s Queen’s Picture House is located on South Road.

“We are delighted with the win,” Raven manager Adelle Brookes remarked. The pub’s staff ensures that the restrooms are kept in top shape at all times, and it’s great that the inspectors have noticed this.” “The toilets at the fifteen pubs have been built and fitted out to a very high quality and are both clean and well kept,” said Becky Wall, managing director of the Loo of the Year Awards 2021.

“The golden prizes go to the pubs.”

Since the 2018 awards, the pubs have maintained their ‘platinum’ status.

St John’s Shopping Centre received a platinum star certification on World Toilet Day 2015.