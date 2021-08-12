15 things you didn’t know about the most popular dog breeds in the United Kingdom.

We are a dog-loving nation! Our sister site TeamDogs has been holding a nationwide competition – in conjunction with Pooch & Mutt – to identify the UK’s favorite dog breed to put our dogs to the test.

TeamDogs is presenting 15 things you didn’t know about our favorite breeds ahead of the final on Saturday.

Here are 15 dog facts that will surprise you, ranging from the tale of Shih Tzus to babysitting Staffies:

Shih Tzu is a Chinese word that means ‘little lion.’

Shih Tzu is pronounced “shee-zoo,” and the Mandarin word for “small lion” is Shih Tzu. Shih Tzus are Tibetan dogs that were once thought to be nobility.

Shih Tzus are happy to make your home their castle, even if they were raised in regal temples for generations.

Greyhounds have the ability to see behind them.

Greyhounds can see behind them despite the fact that they don’t have eyes in the back of their heads.

This is due to their narrow skulls and broad eyes, which provide them with 270-degree vision, as opposed to our 180-degree vision.

Staffies are also known as nanny dogs.

Because of their patience and compassion for youngsters, Staffies have been dubbed “nanny dogs” in the United Kingdom.

While no dog should ever be left alone with little children or be used as a babysitter, Staffies are known to be devoted, gentle, and compassionate with youngsters.

Both WW1 and WW2 saw German Shepherds in action.

German Shepherds played an important role in both World Wars, serving as messengers, bomb detectors, and ammunition bearers for the German forces.

They were even taught how to jump out of an airplane!

The first ‘designer dogs’ were Cockapoos.

Cockapoos are the original hybrid dog, having been developed in the 1950s.

Other breeders began cross-breeding other dogs after seeing the Cockapoo’s success. Cockapoos are still the most popular breed.

Staffies, more than any other breed, are in desperate need of a home.

Staffies are frequently seen in rescue centers in greater numbers than any other breed. Staffies are the most undesired dog breed and the most difficult to rehome, according to the RSPCA, Pets4Homes, and Blue Cross.

Consider a well-deserving Staffy if you’re thinking about adopting a rescue dog.

Dalmatian pups do not have spots when they are born.

Many individuals are unaware that Dalmatians lack.