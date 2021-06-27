15 things that you can only do if you’re from Liverpool

There’s no doubting that if you’re from Liverpool, you have distinct characteristics, sayings, and mannerisms.

It’s all part of why Scousers like to think of themselves as distinct from people in other cities.

From ordering bartenders to take their own drinks to referring to the family’s youngest member as “the baby” despite the fact that they are now 15 years old.

We don’t think twice about these practices because they came from our friends and family, but somebody new to the city may be perplexed.

We’ve compiled a list of 15 acts that are only acceptable because they are done by Liverpool residents. The list is by no means complete, and we’d love to hear from you if you think anything else should be added. Please let us know in the comments section below.

Club renaming

Has ‘The Raz’ ever been referred to as ‘The Blue Angel’? No, we don’t believe so.

Don’t forget about the now-defunct ‘Kray’.

During the Grand National Festival, drinking well before 8 a.m.

The construct of time just isn’t a thing for three days every year in Merseyside.

Expect champagne breakfasts and pints in the pub from early in the day.

Meeting Liverpool icons in random places

It’s no big deal seeing Jeremy Corbyn in Bongo’s Bingo or Roberto Firmino in Mansion.

Even in 2005, after the Reds’ victory in the Champions League final, during a performance of One Night in Istanbul at the Liverpool Empire, Rafa Benitez made an appearance in the play.

The Spaniard’s special appearance ended with a celebratory conga line at the end of the show.

Fuming that Brookside still isn’t on Netflix

Despite numerous petitions, Netflix still hasn’t picked up Brookside.

The Brookside series ran for more than two decades, from 1982 to 2003, and became known for its ground-breaking, hard-hitting storylines.

The soap was the first to be filmed in real, brand-new houses in a cul-de-sac situated off Deysbrook Lane.

Buying drinks in rounds

We’re a generous bunch in this part of the world, which is why we only buy our drinks in rounds.

This means everyone chips in and you don’t have to interrupt your night by repeated trips to the bar.

It’s become such a tradition,. Summary ends.