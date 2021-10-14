14,000 pounds of ground turkey may be contaminated with plastic, prompting a recall.

More than 14,000 pounds of raw ground turkey have been recalled due to the possibility of blue plastic contamination.

The recalled turkey was made on September 28 and sent to retail outlets across the United States, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled product was 2.5-pound trays labeled “farm to family Butterball all natural ground turkey” with the case code 50211271.

The food featured a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021 on the label, as well as timestamps ranging from 2123 to 2302.

Butterball is a turkey and other poultry product brand owned by Butterball LLC, a company based in Garner, North Carolina.

Three-pound trays containing “Kroger ground turkey” with the case code 50211271 were also recalled. They had a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021 on the packaging, as well as timestamps ranging from 2314 to 2351.

The products carried the establishment number “EST.P-7345” inside the USDA stamp of inspection, according to the food watchdog.

The problem was discovered after consumers complained to the FSIS about finding shards of plastic buried in raw ground turkey.

According to the FSIS, no documented complaints of injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the items, and individuals concerned that they may have been injured should consult a health care professional.

The Food and Drug Administration (FSIS) said it was “concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers and/or refrigerators” and encouraged those who bought those items not to eat them.

“These products should either be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” it stated.

The Butterball Consumer Hotline can be reached at 800-288-8372 if you have any questions concerning the recall. Butterball has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Crider Foods’ canned beef products were also recalled this month due to concerns about lead contamination.

On October 8, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that an estimated 525,717 pounds of 12-ounce canned items had been recalled owing to contamination, which could have been caused by a spice mix included in the product supplied by another food supplier.

While no illnesses have been reported as a result of the items, the FSIS has warned people who have purchased them not to consume them.

