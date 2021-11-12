1400 Ofcom complaints have been filed against ITV Good Morning Britain as a result of Dr Hilary’s warning.

There have been 1,428 complaints against a broadcast on Good Morning Britain that included a discussion about the coronavirus yellow card reporting system.

Dr. Hilary Jones, a regular contributor, brought up letter drops appearing to be from the government about the risks of vaccination on November 1st’s broadcast.

He called them “total disinformation” and warned that they may be harmful.

Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, his co-hosts, heard him say: “Be wary of phony letter drops, which are a complete waste of time. This is a pure fabrication.

“It appears to be a UK government yellow card reporting system for any adverse reactions to drugs or vaccines.

“However, this purports to discuss a variety of vaccine-related adverse responses, all of which are absolutely false and a fraud.”

“So it’s anti-vaccine?” Richard inquired.

“Oh, sure,” Dr. Hilary said, “and this would put a lot of people off the vaccine, which is bad because it is total misinformation.”

Following that, Richard ripped one of the leaflets in half.

The complaints, received between November 2 and 8, were about a debate on the ITV show on the coronavirus yellow card reporting system, according to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

It didn’t disclose whether or not an investigation had begun.

We reached out to Good Morning Britain for comment.