1,400 Kellogg employees are on strike; the cereal company has threatened to relocate to Mexico, according to the union.

According to the Associated Press, about 1,400 workers at Kellogg Company’s cereal factory in the United States went on strike Tuesday, halting production. According to the union, talks between the employees’ union and the cereal corporation have been going on for more than a year over a variety of concerns, including Kellogg’s threat to shift some jobs to Mexico.

Workers’ salary and benefit difficulties, such as losing premium health insurance, holiday pay, and some vacation time, were among the issues brought to the negotiating table with the Michigan-based corporation, according to Daniel Osborn, president of a local union in Omaha, Nebraska. Osborn was also concerned about the possibility of shifting jobs to Mexico, where production and employee work would be unregulated by the US Food and Drug Administration or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“A lot of Americans certainly don’t have a problem with Nike or Under Armour headgear being made elsewhere, or even our cars,” Osborn added, “but I have a major problem with them making our food down where they are out of the FDA’s and OSHA’s control.”

The walkout took place at the company’s operations in Omaha and Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. According to the Associated Press, it was not immediately clear how much the loss of staff would influence production or supply in the company’s spectrum of products and brands.

The company claims that their offer is reasonable and that it will raise compensation and benefits for its employees, who earned an average of $120,000 per year last year, according to the company.

“We are disappointed in the union’s strike decision. Kellogg offers competitive pay and benefits to its ready-to-eat cereal employees in the United States, according to a statement from Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner.

According to Osborn, the firm will attempt to get non-union workers into the plants at some point this week in order to resume operations and preserve product delivery.

The plants have all remained operational throughout the coronavirus outbreak, according to Osborn. This is a condensed version of the information.