14-Year-Old New York Teen Charged For Allegedly Raping Classmate On School Premises.

A 14-year-old New York teenager has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting his 15-year-old classmate in a bathroom after school dismissal.

The boy allegedly pulled his 15-year-old classmate inside a bathroom and forced her into the handicapped stall around 3 p.m. on Sept. 17. The boy then reportedly turned the victim around and pushed her “over the toilet.” He then proceeded to rape her, according to the court document obtained by WHAM-TV.

According to the court documents, the teen ignored the victim’s cries of “No,” and left her alone inside the stall after the assault. The school was alerted of the crime and district officials notified Gates Police on Sept. 18. The victim’s mother, however, had already called 911 by that time.

Police reviewed the school security footage and found out who was present in the hallway before and after the alleged assault occurred.

The teen suspect, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, was arraigned Monday and has been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act. He has been released into the custody of his parents and is not allowed to enter the school grounds, reported WPIX. Due to his age, the law dictates that the teen’s case be handled in a separate youth part court.

Meanwhile, an order of protection has been issued to the victim.

School district officials cooperated with the police’s week-long investigation. In a statement released Monday, the school district said, “The district was recently made aware of a serious allegation against a high school student. The incident in question is alleged to have happened. The safety and well-being of students are the district’s top priority and after learning about the allegation, the district immediately began working with the Gates Police Department.”

The district said it is conducting a separate investigation into the incident and will not be able to provide more details due to the federal privacy laws.

In March, an Ohio teacher was sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student. The incident happened while the teacher drove the student home from a track meet at another school.