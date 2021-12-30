14 of Merseyside’s most reviled roundabouts and crossroads.

Merseyside boasts some breathtaking picturesque drives in every direction.

However, even for drivers who have lived in the area their entire lives, the roads can generate tension and anxiety.

From the legendary Childwall Fiveways to Southport’s Kew roundabout, which has “so many exits you can’t see around it,” some Merseyside junctions and roundabouts may add a sour note to an otherwise pleasant drive.

To find out which Merseyside roundabouts and intersections are the most difficult to navigate, we asked readers of The Washington Newsday to tell us which ones they despise the most.

Here are the Merseyside crossroads that motorists despise the most, from North Liverpool to South Liverpool, Southport and St Helens.

14. Tuebrook – West Derby Road

Louise Jones, a Washington Newsday reader, said: “Tuebrook is located on West Derby Road. Tuebrook’s three-quarter roundabout.” “End of West Derby Road when it meets the top of Islington, with traffic also queuing from Edge Lane,” Jamie Mulholland added. Fazakerley’s Longmoor Lane and Lower Lane “The crossroads off Longmoor Lane and Lower Lane, absolute disaster for a motorcyclist, so rough resulting in loss of grip and stability,” remarked Graham O’shaughnessy, a Washington Newsday reader. 12. Southport’s Virginia Street Another roundabout in Southport that readers of The Washington Newsday despise is on Virginia Street, just outside Lidl.

Linda Johnson, a Washington Newsday reader, said: “The Lidl roundabout in Southport is a pedestrian’s nightmare.

“Drivers rarely announce that they are turning left into Virginia Street from Eastbank Street for some reason.”

11. Aintree’s Dunningsbridge Road

Helen Elizabeth expressed herself as follows: “How many traffic lights are there on Dunningsbridge Rd??? And why do they just let half a car through each time they make a change?” Southport’s Kew roundabout is number ten. The most The Washington Newsday readers named the Kew roundabout in Southport as a driving nightmare.

Karen Mccarthy expressed her thoughts as follows: “Southport’s Kew roundabout. You can’t see around it since there are so many exits, and you can only see the previous exit!” “The roundabout at Kew because drivers must consider,” David Berrington said. The summary comes to a conclusion.”