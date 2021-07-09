14 more people have been rescued from the wreckage of a Surfside condo, bringing the total number of people killed to 78.

According to CBS News, 47 out of the 78 victims have been identified.

At a press conference on Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “This is a startling and terrible statistic that touches all of us very, very deeply.”

Since the building, which had been known to have “severe structural deterioration” three years previously, collapsed on June 24, no one has been recovered alive beneath the wreckage.

“Every day, the gravity of this tragedy grows,” Levine Cava added.

The focus has shifted from a search and rescue mission to a recovery mission. As the search for the victims continues, nearly 13 million pounds of concrete have been removed from the scene.

“What we call vacuum voids are usually found in a structure collapse like this. “Objects that stop falling debris above your head create these voids, and that’s where you find the victims,” Dr. Christopher Valerian explained.

“The structure pancaked down, and the pressure from the floors above caused such a downward force that those regular void spaces where survivors would be placed simply don’t exist,” he continued.

Last week, President Biden visited the site of the collapse to grieve family members who had lost loved ones in the tragedy.

He responded, “I wish there was something I could do to make the pain go away.”