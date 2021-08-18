14 disabled children and their families have filed a lawsuit against Governor Abbott over the mask mandate ban.

Fourteen disabled children and their families have filed a federal lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, claiming that the statewide ban on mask regulations creates a “unlawful obstacle” to public education for children with impairments.

The lawsuit claims that the GOP governor’s executive order banning mask mandates “violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the federal Rehabilitation Act” on behalf of 14 children with disabilities (and other conditions that put them at high risk of serious illness or death if they are exposed to COVID-19).

The plaintiffs, who range in age from 4 to 11, are seeking a federal temporary restraining order to prevent implementation of the mask mandate rule, which would allow public health officials and school district officials to demand masks indoors.

They are hoping that the interim halt would lead to a permanent ban, claiming that the decision breaches federal anti-discrimination wording. Aside from the claimed ADA violation, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act bans “deny[ing]access to programs, services, benefits, or opportunities to participate as a result of physical barriers,” which includes children’s access to public schooling.

Abbott issued an executive order outlawing governmental mask mandates on May 18, stating that “Texans, not government,” should decide their best health practices. The injunction prohibits counties, towns, school systems, and public health officials from requiring mask use.

Many districts have attempted to circumvent the law by using dress code gaps or obtaining temporary restraining orders through state courts, but these have been rejected. This is the first federal case to ask a federal judge for a restraining order.

According to Tom Melsheimer, a plaintiff’s attorney, the prohibition forces parents to choose between putting their medically fragile children in danger or keeping them at home, where they receive fewer resources, require parental supervision, and have less access than their peers.

“Either outcome is a violation of the rights of pupils…

Melsheimer, who is working on the litigation pro bono, said the Austin American-Statesman, “and both are completely avoidable.”

The plaintiffs’ families claim they are only attempting to provide a secure learning environment for their children.

