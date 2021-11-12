14 are suing the creator of the Capital Gains slot game after a “bug” resulted in a smaller prize payout.

Lisa Piluso of Yardley, Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit against American Gaming Systems (AGS), alleging that a system problem prevented her from receiving a $100,000 jackpot from the game Capital Gains. The company, which is situated in Las Vegas, supposedly offered her $280 at first, but then awarded her $1,000, which was still a far cry from the jackpot she won. In the official legal files, Piluso accused AGS of consumer fraud.

“How many other gamers have been in a similar circumstance and accepted a part of their winnings after being informed they, too, were ‘good people?'” Piluso’s lawyer, Paul D’Amato, issued a statement on her behalf.

In August, Piluso’s accusations were reviewed by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, which informed her that AGS “had uncovered an issue/bug inside the game” that resulted in incorrect bonus prizes.

“This error led the patron(s) to assume that their bonus round winnings were bigger than they were,” Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Russo-Belles wrote, adding that the AGS had been subjected to regulatory action.

The attorney general’s office fined AGS $1,000 for poor game maintenance, according to a separate statement to the Associated Press. It’s unclear whether the fine was paid or not.

Requests for comment were not returned by AGS.

Piluso claims the corporation of consumer fraud and other improper activities in a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Camden, relating to the jackpot she was told she had won while playing on her phone in New Jersey on Oct. 2, 2020.

“I’m a seasoned online player, and I was taken aback when AGS executives, including the business president, told me they weren’t going to pay, even after I showed them the screenshot I took of the $100,000 jackpot,” she said in a statement released through D’Amato.

“They stated I earned roughly $300, but then they offered me $1,000 since we were ‘good people,'” Piluso explained.

Although neither Caesars casino nor its online branch were identified as defendants in the case, she was playing a Capital Gains game on an internet platform hosted by Caesars Interactive New Jersey.