136 countries have approved corporate tax changes in order to boost post-pandemic revenue.

According to the Associated Press, nearly 140 companies have signed an agreement to levy a minimum corporate tax of 15% on some of the world’s largest corporations as part of a global government effort to boost post-pandemic revenue.

Once the reform is implemented, the accord is expected to raise around $150 billion for the 136 member states. According to the Associated Press, a standard corporate tax is expected to dissuade huge multinational corporations from shifting profits abroad to nations with lower tax rates.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the bill will put an end to a “race to the bottom,” in which countries compete for huge corporations by offering lower tax rates. US President Joe Biden is one of the most vocal supporters of the bill.

In a statement, Yellen said, “Rather than competing on our ability to offer low corporate rates, America will now compete on the skills of our employees and our capacity to innovate, which is a race we can win.”

The Paris-based Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development (OECD), which held the meetings that led to it, announced the agreement among 136 countries.

Before it can go into force, the agreement must clear many barriers. The United States’ ratification of related tax reform proposed by Biden will be crucial, especially given the United States is home to many of the world’s largest corporations. A rejection by Congress would cast doubt on the project as a whole.

The agreement is an attempt to address the effects of globalization and digitization on the global economy. Along with the minimum tax, it would allow countries to tax some of the earnings of enterprises that do not have a physical presence, such as online commerce or web advertising.

The OECD negotiations have received support from major US tech giants such as Google and Amazon. One rationale is that countries would agree to waive their own digital services taxes in exchange for the right to tax a portion of their earnings under the global arrangement.

That means businesses would just have to deal with one international tax regime, rather than a slew of separate ones depending on the country.

"This agreement paves the door for a true tax revolution in the twenty-first century,"