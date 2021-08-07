13 ways to save money at McDonald’s, Burger King, and Nando’s

Do you have a hankering for a Big Mac? Do you have a craving for Nando’s? Nothing beats a fast-food feast after a long day at work when you can’t be bothered to cook.

Food, on the other hand, tastes even sweeter when it’s cheaper – or even free – which is why personal finance specialists Ocean Finance have shared their favorite fast food menu tricks.

On a naughty date? If you’re ordering fries for both of you, go for the big portion, which contains 20% more fries than two standard pieces.

Are you a fan of butterfly chicken? It’s 50p cheaper (£7.75 vs. £8.25) to substitute half a chicken, and you get more chicken.

Make your own PERinaise sauce at home. If your Nando’s just offers basic mayo, season it with peri salt to save 60p each pot.

Are you getting half a chicken and two normal sides for the two of you? A ‘full platter’ (a whole chicken, 2 big or 4 regular fries) costs £21.95, whilst two separate meals (half chicken and two sides) cost £23.50, saving £1.55 on the same dish.

Nando’s is offering a 20% discount (up to £20). to all members of the police force, fire department, ambulance service, and the National Health Service. Before placing an order, all you have to do is produce your photocard ID.

Do you prefer a £3.19 McChicken sandwich? Try the 99p Mayo chicken from the Saver Menu; it has the same ingredients as the regular chicken but a smaller piece of chicken. You could have two Mayo Chicken burgers for less than a third of the price and still save money.

For half the price of a regular Big Mac, you can make your own. Instead, order a Double Cheeseburger and substitute Big Mac sauce and shredded lettuce for the existing sauce. The flavor is identical, but there is no extra bread in the middle. If Big Mac sauce isn’t available, mustard and mayonnaise are a decent substitute.

Did you know that extra McFlurry toppings are available for just 20p? Ask for a burger with something lacking (gherkin, sauce, tomato) or unsalted fries to receive something hot off the grill.

Check your receipt from your previous visit for a half-price Big Mac (and other offers). McDonald’s offers the opportunity to participate in an online survey. “The summary has come to an end.”