13 Merseyside areas with the highest Covid rates are being mapped.

Coronavirus infection levels have now surpassed 400 cases per 100,000 people in thirteen regions across our region.

In Merseyside, when immunization rates climb, infection rates rise as well.

While the national average infection rate is currently 124 cases per 100,000 people, infection rates in Liverpool are at 296.4 cases per 100,000 people, and infection rates in Merseyside’s other boroughs are likewise high.

In some sections of Liverpool, infection rates are exceptionally high, with Wavertree West reporting 700 cases per 100,000 people.

Its infection rate is more than five times higher than the national norm.

Halewood, Netherton, Knotty Ash, and sections of Bootle, Kirkby, and the city centre are among the other locations with high rates.

It comes as people are still being urged to receive vaccines as soon as possible.

To provide effective protection against the Delta form, which accounts for the majority of cases in Liverpool, two jabs are required.

To make it easier for people to obtain their immunization, walk-in clinics have opened around the UK, with one on Liverpool’s Pier Head.

Wavertree South has a population of 700 people.

There are nine cases per 100,000 persons. 538. Albert Dock & Queen’s Dock 7 incidents per 100,000 individuals are reported 536 Wavertree West 7 incidents per 100,000 individuals are reported Netherton North – 513 cases per 100,000 people Knotty Ash – 498. 4 incidents per 100,000 individuals are reported Kirkby South East – 480. 6 cases per 100,000 people Halewood Central – 474. There are nine cases per 100,000 persons. Bootle South – 454. 1 cases per 100,000 people Norris Green East – 453. 1 cases per 100,000 people Belle Vale – 440. 5 cases per 100,000 people Dingle – 439 cases per 100,000 people Halewood South – 415. 5 cases per 100,000 people St Michael’s & Otterspool – 401. 5 cases per 100,000 people