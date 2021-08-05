13 individuals have been arrested as sniffer dogs and police surround Liverpool Lime Street Station.

After investigators targeted two major train stations yesterday, six Ellesmere Port males and a woman from Upton were among 13 persons arrested in a police county lines drugs sweep.

Plainclothed cops and sniffer dogs were stationed at Liverpool Lime Street and Chester rail stations in an attempt to discover county line dealers and vulnerable people who could be exploited by criminals.

As part of the joint operation between Cheshire Police, Merseyside Police, and British Transport Police, 13 people were arrested, suspected drugs were seized, and search warrants were executed at two Chester addresses. Officers were stationed at “arterial routes” and stopped vehicles suspected of being involved in the drug supply.

READ MORE: After a doctor’s call, a mother of two is left in tears on her way to the sunbed.

Four people were charged and will appear in court at a later date, including a man from Ellesmere Port and a woman from Upton, while nine others were released under investigation after being arrested during the operation.

Petrisor Vilceleanui, 42, of Ellesmere Port’s Enfield Road, has been charged with alcohol driving and is scheduled to appear in Chester Magistrates Court on September 3, 2021.

Lorraine Graham, 45, of Queens Crescent in Upton, has also been charged with alcohol driving and will appear in Chester Magistrates Court on September 3rd.

20-year-old Jordan Young, 20, of Burton Road in Blacon, was charged with driving while disqualified and is due in Chester Magistrates Court on September 3rd, while Adrian Tigau, 33, of Bedfort Street in Crewe, was charged with drink driving and is due in Crewe Magistrates Court on September 3rd.

“Officers from Cheshire Constabulary, Merseyside Police, and British Transport Police joined forces on Wednesday 4 August for Operation Medusa, an ongoing campaign to crack down on county lines drug trade and child criminal exploitation,” a spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said (CCE).

“County lines drug dealing occurs when organized crime groups situated in major cities or urban areas expand their illicit operations into more rural areas.

“They frequently enlist the help of young children and vulnerable individuals to sell illegal narcotics on their behalf.

“As part of.” “Summary concludes.”