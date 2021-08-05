12th anniversary since a 45-year-old mom fell in love with her 16-year-old son’s best friend.

12th anniversary after woman, 45, fell in love with son’s best friend, 16. William was her son’s best friend and he would always be round playing video games.

Marilyn Buttigieg, 60, met her now-husband, William Smith, 31, when her son brought him over after school in June 2006.

Slowly the pair got to know each other, and William started to help around the house.

Marilyn and William ‘naturally gravitated towards each other’ and after a lot of convincing on William’s part they started a relationship and got married in April 2009.

Despite the fact that they have lost most of their friends and relatives, the couple says they would do it all over again and are still happily married.

“William and I are still very in love,” Marilyn, who owns a cleaning business in Crawley, West Sussex, said.

“We’re never apart, and when we are, it’s because we’re missing one other so much. He’s the love of my life.

“We have suffered a lot of hate over the years and I’ve been called a pedo but we’ve always had each other.

“We’ve stayed true to ourselves and our feelings and that is what matters.”

William, a film producer, said: “I knew we had something special. She was and still is my dream woman.”

After first meeting, William started helping Marilyn around the house as she was suffering from ME – a long term illness causing extreme tiredness and muscle pain among other symptoms.

After being teased by their family before they were even a couple, their friendship quickly blossomed into something romantic, but they were both hesitant.

“I didn’t want to take away William’s life,” Marilyn said.

“I didn’t want any more children, but I didn’t want to prevent William from starting a family if he wanted to.

“My family had also already judged us for being friends and thought we were something more before we were- just because William helped me out.

“I think that made us gravitate towards each other to be honest.”

“It took a lot of convincing,” William said.

“She quizzed me to make sure I was sure this was what I wanted.

“I was 100% sure it was.”

But after a long chat they decided to give it a go and moved in together quickly.

William has also since lost touch with his family.

In February 2009 William proposed and the couple got married soon after in April 2009.

They enjoyed a honeymoon to Gibraltar – where Marilyn is originally from.

“We’ve struggled a lot with hate over the years,” William said.

“And lost our families too but we are now family.

“People hurl us abuse and it’s affected my jobs in the past, but it is getting better now.”

“I’ve been called a paedo more times than I could remember,” Marilyn said.

“We’ve been to hell and back and even now we get nails in our tyres.

“People just can’t just leave us alone.”

Despite the abuse the couple have stayed strong and have stopped worrying about what anyone thinks.

“I tell William to kiss me in the streets because why should anyone care?” Marilyn said.

“I’m proud of him and our relationship – let them stare if they want to.”

The couple are now raising money to make a film about their story.

“We want to tell our story our way,” William said.

“And to change the judgement surrounding an age gap relationship.”

Marilyn said: “I think people’s perceptions still need to change.

“I couldn’t imagine anyone else loving me more than William does.

“I trust him with everything.”

To donate go to https://gofund.me/6c71f380