128 million Americans may be able to get rid of their reading glasses thanks to newly approved eye drops.

Thanks to newly approved eye drops, an estimated 128 million Americans may be able to get rid of their reading glasses.

The VUITY 1.25 percent eye drops, which were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in October, were revealed on December 9 by pharmaceutical company Allergan. Presbyopia, or age-related hazy near vision, affects nearly half of the population in the United States.

Presbyopia is derived from a Greek word that means “old eye.” It’s considered a natural feature of aging by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).

Humans have a clear lens inside their eyes that changes shape to concentrate light onto the retina, allowing them to see. The issue occurs when the eye lens gets more hard and has trouble altering form, according to the AAO. Younger people have a lens that is softer and more flexible.

Presbyopia is a condition that cannot be reversed and is commonly treated with eyeglasses, contacts, or surgery. According to the AAO, if headaches and eye strain are not treated, they may become more common.

A basic eye exam can be used to diagnose the problem by an optometrist or ophthalmologist. The newly approved eye drops are now accessible by prescription in pharmacies across the country.

“We’re excited to be able to bring this first-of-its-kind medication to market sooner than planned for the millions of Americans who could benefit from it,” said Jag Dosanjh, Allergan’s senior vice president of medical therapeutics. “Our dedication to develop vision care is reflected in this key innovation in age-related eye health, which expands our leading array of treatments for eye care practitioners and their patients.” According to Dr. Selina McGee, a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry, presbyopia commonly occurs around the age of 40. Reading glasses are commonly used as a treatment for those who have impaired near vision. In some circumstances, users simply magnify words or images to see them better, such as on mobile devices.

VUITY 1.25 percent was approved by the FDA based on evidence from two phase 3 clinical studies that assessed the product’s efficacy, safety, and tolerability for therapy.

In the two investigations, a total of 750 presbyopic participants aged 40 to 55 were randomized to receive VUITY or a placebo. Each participant was given one drop of VUITY or a placebo to administer once.