126 Migrants En route to the United States are rescued from an abandoned shipping container in Guatemala.

126 migrants on their way to the United States were rescued by Guatemalan police from an abandoned shipping container.

The container was discovered in southern Guatemala between the villages of Nueva Concepción and Cocales.

“From within the container, we heard cries and knocks. According to the BBC, a police official said, “We opened the doors and found 126 unauthorized people inside.” The police provided first assistance to the migrants before transporting them to a Guatemalan Migration Institute shelter (IGM).

The migrants were believed to have been abandoned by traffickers who had been paid to convey them to the United States via Mexico. 106 Haitians were among the 126 migrants, with 11 Nepalis and nine Ghanaians rounding out the group.

According to Alejandra Mena, a representative for Guatemala’s migration ministry, the migrants initially traveled through Honduras before heading to Mexico, as reported by the BBC. They will be returned to Honduras and handed over to the local authorities.

The report was released after 15,000 Haitian migrants swarmed to a Texas bridge last month. The camps have subsequently been removed, and 17 repatriation flights have returned a considerable number of migrants to Haiti.

Migrants are still looking for a route into the United States to flee the catastrophe in Haiti. Insecurity brought on by gang violence, high inflation, political instability, and a series of natural calamities has wreaked havoc on the Caribbean country.

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Haitian migrants against attempting to enter the US. Blinken was in Mexico to announce a new cooperative security plan and establish ties with neighboring countries in order to act as a buffer and prevent the flow of migrants en route to the United States.

“The voyage is extremely perilous, and it will fail,” Blinken stated at a press conference in Mexico. “We’re also attempting to make it clear that if they attempt to make the voyage in an irregular fashion, they put themselves in grave danger along the entire path and will be denied entry to the United States.” Daniel Foote, a former US envoy to Haiti, believes that returning migrants will exacerbate the country’s deteriorating conditions. “Deportation will not make Haiti more stable in the short run; in fact, it will make it worse,” Foote added, according to Al Jazeera.

Last month, Foote resigned in protest of the Biden administration's deportation policies.