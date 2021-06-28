120 plants in a ‘death trap’ cannabis cultivation sprawled across two floors in a house

A cannabis farm was uncovered in the Childwall region, and five guys were arrested.

Police searched a home on Taggart Avenue early yesterday morning (Tuesday, June 22).

Officers discovered a cannabis garden sprawled across two rooms, with 120 plants in various stages of growth and related growing equipment.

Five men, two 20-year-olds, two 25-year-olds, and one 29-year-old, all without a definite residence, were detained on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, criminal property possession, unlawful entry into the United Kingdom, and electrical abstraction.

They’ve been detained and will be questioned.

The Matrix Priority Crime Team’s Inspector Andrew Cunningham said: “This large cannabis farm came with all of the typical threats to the local community, such as fire, flood, and the threat of violence and criminal exploitation.

“When destroying cannabis plantations, we occasionally receive unpleasant comments such as, “What is the danger of cannabis?” and “Why bother with such work?”

“I’d like to reassure people that we see the harm caused by cannabis and other drugs on a daily basis in Merseyside and are committed to lowering the danger.

“People are being pushed to produce cannabis by organized crime groups, with the resulting consequences of violent repercussions linked to local supply and serious health ramifications.

“No law-abiding person wants to live next to such death traps, so we do everything we can to get cannabis farms out of our communities and make them safer.

“Keep your eyes, ears, and noses open for indicators of cannabis cultivation near your home or workplace, and we’ll keep taking action. All information is beneficial to our work, so contact us and we’ll take action.”

Please call @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information regarding suspected drug manufacture in your area.