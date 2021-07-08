12-Year-Old California Boy Shoots Himself to Death After A Friend Brings A Gun To A Sleepover

A 12-year-old boy shot himself to death accidently Saturday after a buddy brought a gun to his California house for a sleepover.

At 9:10 a.m., officers from the Chula Vista Police Department rushed to a residence in Woodland Hills following allegations of a shooting incident. They discovered a young youngster unconscious on the ground near the curb. Patch.com said that the victim suffered a gunshot wound and was bleeding.

Paramedics administered life-saving procedures to the victim on the spot before transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“A 12-year-old kid has been identified as the victim. Due to the victim’s age, his identity is being suppressed “According to a news release issued Wednesday by the police.

The victim had brought a 15-year-old buddy over for a sleepover, according to the initial inquiry. The adolescent brought his gun, and during the sleepover, the victim gained access to the gun and shot himself inadvertently.

“This individual, identified as a 15-year-old male adolescent, appeared to have taken a firearm to the house during his stay. It appears as though the victim was granted access to the pistol while inside the apartment and subsequently shot himself accidently “The police stated.

According to reports, family members escorted the victim outdoors, where responding officers discovered him. According to authorities, the teen who supplied the pistol was identified and questioned by investigators. His identity has not been revealed.

Authorities are investigating how he obtained the pistol and who the firearm’s owner is.

“The Chula Vista Police Department is presently looking for witnesses and possible suspects in connection with this incident. Please contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 if you have any information about this event “Additionally, police stated in a news release.

Last month, a 10-year-old boy shot himself in the chest while playing with his younger sister in Philadelphia. According to reports, the youngster was alone with his sister when he discovered the gun. Following the incident, the girl fled to the home of a neighbor to summon assistance.