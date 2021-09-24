12 of the best walks around Liverpool and the Merseyside area.

Within a short distance of Liverpool and around the Merseyside area, there are many lovely spots to go for a walk.

Walking is not only a terrific method to stay in shape, but it also allows us to explore regions of great interest and natural beauty.

Daily walks kept us sane throughout lockdown and taught us to appreciate the healing effects that nature can have on us.

There are 30 amazing hidden gems in Liverpool that you must see.

While we have provided approximate times, you are not required to complete these routes in their whole; part of the fun of a long leisurely stroll is being able to proceed at your own pace.

Take your time and appreciate the wonderful landscape that our county has to offer. There’s also lots of animals to see along the journey, so take your time and enjoy it!

Hightown to Waterloo

The initial section of the Sefton Coastal Path is very popular with walkers, especially dog walkers who enjoy to spoil their pets.

Start your stroll from Waterloo train station and walk down South Road to the lovely Victorian houses, many of which were formerly home to ship captains during Merseyside’s golden age of shipping.

The beautiful vista of Antony Gormley’s Another Place attraction greets you as you go north through the Marine Lake and boating lake to the beach at Crosby.

Allow yourself to be moved by the majesty of Gormley’s Iron Men – and be grateful that common reason prevailed a decade ago when, amazingly, their opponents waged a coordinated campaign to move them on.

Stop after you’ve arrived at the coastguard station to have a look back; if the weather is clear, you’ll be rewarded with views of the Welsh hills and the Wirral shoreline.

After leaving the promenade, you’ll follow a more isolated path flanked by grassy areas, stones, and boulders until you reach Lower Alt Road and Hightown station, where you’ll see sand dunes again.

Before heading home, stop by the Hightown Hotel for a refreshing drink.

5.6-mile distance

2 hours and 30 minutes (about)

& West Kirby “The summary has come to an end.”