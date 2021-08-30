12 Dogs Rip Each Other Apart At A Picnic Spot, A 20-Year-Old Student Stands In Front Of A Friend.

A group of dogs guarding a herd of goats in Italy ripped apart a 20-year-old student in a horrible event.

Simona Cavallaro was the unfortunate victim of the savage attack. The university student was walking with a companion in a popular picnic spot in a pine forest near Mount Fiorino in Calabria, Italy, when she was mauled to death by 12 canines.

The girl had severe bites on her body, notably her legs, according to an autopsy.

According to News.com.au, dog hair under her fingernails indicated she attempted but failed to fight back the dogs.

The victim’s buddy, who was present at the time of the attack, managed to flee and seek refuge in a nearby building from the dogs. Later, he contacted the authorities to report the event. When emergency personnel came, they carried the woman to a nearby hospital, where she died. While news of the attack surfaced over the weekend, the actual date of the attack remains unknown.

According to Italy24News, Cavallaro’s father Alfio commented on social media, “Our lives are devastated.” “On this earthly life, my dear daughter Simona departed away; my anguish is enormous, as if half of my body had been removed… It’s not fair; knowing that you’ve gone to paradise will devastate our lives. God didn’t require the services of another angel.”

In another post, he described Simona as “pure as spring water,” “sunny as sunrise and sunset,” and “smiling and playful as a child.” “A peek of his little life spent in the full affection of family and closest friends,” he captioned some images of his daughter. Our lives will be snuffed out.”

The event was investigated by local authorities, and the dogs were rounded up. The dogs also tried to attack the officers as they entered the pine forest at Mount Fiorino, according to the police. According to local media, several of the dogs’ coats still had blood on it. Only one of the 12 canines apprehended had a microchip that might be used to identify its owner. Some of the dogs in the pack were Maremma dogs.

The police are interviewing a 44-year-old shepherd who is suspected of being in charge of the animals.

According to ANSA news, Calabria Governor Nino Spirli said, “It’s a great tragedy that could and should have been averted.”