12 days after his son’s untimely death, his father dies of a ‘broken heart.’

Just 12 days after his son’s untimely death, a father died of a “broken heart.”

James Stevens, commonly known as Summertime Jimmy, was heartbroken to learn that his 54-year-old son Craig had died after a heart attack.

Jimmy’s daughter Jane, 50, told The Washington Newsday that after she told him about his son, he wasn’t the same.

“My father was 79, and we had really battled through the pandemic, and he was fragile,” she recalled.

“He’d gone to the hospital and then to a care facility to give us a break.

“When Craig died, it came as a shock to all of us, but I could tell my father was upset; he remarked, ‘He wasn’t supposed to go before me.’

“My father wasn’t the same after that; it was as if his light had already gone out.”

“They say it was pneumonia, but we know it was a broken heart,” Jane said of Jimmy’s death on October 1.

Jimmy was a lifelong Liverpool supporter who was well-known in Wirral and the city centre for singing and playing keyboards and piano in pubs and clubs.

People used to call him ‘Sometimes Jimmy’ because he would turn up and then not, something his wife Catherine, 76, said never happened, but it morphed into ‘Summertime’ and has stuck ever since, according to Jane.

“I just thought everyone’s dad sang and was fantastic,” Jane explained.

“He created a studio in the cellar of our house, and musicians came and went all the time.”

“I recall years later a friend telling me how much they like coming to my house because it was so bohemian, but it was simply regular to me.”

“I was too little to remember him touring with the Bee Gees while I was growing up, but there was always singing and music in our family.”

Jane said her father had relocated to New Brighton for employment with her mother, Catherine, 76, and then to Leasowe for a bit before settling in Birkenhead in 1979.

“So many people know my dad because of,” she remarked.

