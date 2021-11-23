12 children were among the 45 people killed in a bus crash, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

In western Bulgaria, a bus carrying tourists crashed and caught fire early Tuesday, killing at least 45 people. According to Ljubomir Joveski, the head prosecutor of North Macedonia, 12 children were killed.

According to the Associated Press, an investigation into what caused the collision is still ongoing.

Boyko Rashkov, Bulgaria’s interior minister, told reporters at the crash site that he had “never seen anything more horrific in my life.”

“The image is terrifying; the passengers on the bus have been reduced to charcoal,” he claimed. “It’s difficult to determine how many there were. There were four buses traveling together, and people may have switched buses throughout the pauses.” A vehicle carrying tourists returning from a trip to Turkey allegedly ripped through a highway railing. The bus was enveloped in flames with dense black smoke rising in photos taken shortly after the incident.

What’s left of the car is a burned-out shell with blown-out windows sitting in the median. A section of the guardrail was ripped off and strewn over the road.

Following the crash, seven persons were brought to the hospital for treatment.

According to European Commission data, Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the 27-nation European Union in 2019, with 89 people killed per million.

“Let us hope that we can learn from this unfortunate tragedy and prevent similar incidents in the future,” said Bulgarian Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, who also paid a visit to the crash scene.

Zoran Zaev, the country’s prime minister, also visited survivors in the hospital in Bulgaria. One stated he was awoken by an explosion, he told Bulgarian news station bTV.

In his country of around 2 million people, his administration held a minute of silence on Tuesday and designated three days of national mourning. Authorities have ordered that all flags be lowered to half-staff and that all public events be canceled.

According to local media, police were stationed outside the headquarters of a travel business in Skopje, the country’s capital, where the trip is thought to have been organized.

Bulgaria’s national investigation agency chairman, Borislav Sarafov, told reporters near the crash site that victims and eyewitnesses are being questioned.

