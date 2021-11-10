12 buildings in Liverpool that are most ‘in risk’ of being gone forever.

Many of Liverpool’s listed buildings are still standing proudly, while some of the borough’s oldest structures are in bad condition.

Maintaining a listed property, whether it’s a historic place of worship, ruins, or an old construction, may be costly, with some buildings falling into disrepair over time.

Historic England, the government agency in charge of looking after England’s historic environment, keeps track of a list of ‘at-risk’ listed buildings, sites, and conservation areas.

Those declared ‘at risk’ by the government can be owing to bad condition, owner negligence, or the building simply being vacant.

We look at all of the historic structures in Liverpool that are now included on Historic England’s ‘at danger’ list.

1. Synagogue on Greenbank Drive

Greenbank Drive is a street in the city of Greenbank The Synagogue is a Grade II* listed structure with Historic England describing its condition as “extremely bad.”

The synagogue was designed by Sir Ernest Alfred Shennan, a well-known Liverpool architect, and is considered the most prominent 20th-century synagogue in England.

It was characterized as follows by Historic England: “Built in 1936, this synagogue is decorated in an Art Deco style. The local congregation has vacated the space.

“Urgent repairs to stabilize the building have already been completed, thanks to a grant from Historic England. A possible buyer is now in talks about repurposing it.” The building is listed as Priority A on their website, indicating that it is in immediate danger of continued rapid degradation or fabric loss with no solution in sight.

Despite being accorded Grade II* protected status to ensure its survival, the synagogue, also known as The Ark, closed in 2008 and was placed on Historic England’s ‘at danger’ registry in 2010.

The Washington Newsday reported in May of this year that the historic landmark building was available for sale with an asking price of slightly under £5 million.

2. St. James’ Church

Historic England rates the status of this church, which is a Grade II* listed structure, as “bad.”

It was characterized as follows by Historic England: “Between 1774-5, the nave and west tower were constructed. It’s notable for being one of the first buildings to use cast iron columns.

“Transferred from the Churches Conservation Trust to a newly formed parish that is working hard to guarantee the church’s repair and re-use.

“Major roof repairs,” concludes the summary.”