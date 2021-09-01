115 days before Christmas, McVitie’s introduces a digestive biscuit with a mince pie flavor.

McVitie’s, the chocolate biscuit experts, have announced the launch of a new chocolate digestive flavor called mince pie.

McVitie’s new Mince Pie Flavour Milk Chocolate Digestives (RSP: £1.59) are out now, and many brands and stores are already adopting festive products.

The new biscuits from snack food giant McVitie’s are a Christmas take on the ever-popular milk chocolate digestives. The seasonal delights mix digestive biscuits, McVitie’s distinctive milk chocolate, and the flavoring of festive mince pie.

The gingerbread-flavored milk chocolate digestives are also making a comeback, according to the business.

The announcement comes after a McVitie’s survey revealed that nearly a quarter (20%) of British people who celebrate Christmas say they would eat mince pies all year if they were available.

Despite their enthusiasm for the holiday feast, only 12% believe it is acceptable to eat festive cuisine at any time of year, and more than a fifth (23%) admit to passing judgment on someone who celebrates Christmas early. The East Midlands appears to be the most averse to celebrating Christmas early, with 32 percent condemning someone, compared to only 12 percent in Northern Ireland.

McVitie’s has assured that both the mince pie flavour milk chocolate digestives and the returning gingerbread flavour digestives appear precisely the same as a non-festive chocolate digestive, allowing customers to savour the flavor of Christmas in secret.

“For many people, this Christmas will be more important as a result of dampened celebrations last December, which is why we’re releasing our new Mince Pie Flavour Chocolate Digestives are on shops now,” said Jonathan Bull, marketing director of seasonal, cake, and chocolate at McVitie’s.

“A mince pie is an uniquely British Christmas dessert, so we hope that this new cookie will kick-start the festive season and satisfy people’s cravings for it at whichever time of year they want, without fear of being judged by September scrooges.”

The new Mince Pie Flavour Chocolate Digestives are part of McVitie’s 2021 Christmas lineup, which includes both classic and new products. “The summary has come to an end.”