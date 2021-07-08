11-Year-Old Boy Dies in Amusement Park Water Ride Accident

An 11-year-old child died and another was critically injured after a raft on a water ride at an Iowa amusement park overturned.

The tragedy occurred around 7.35 p.m. Saturday at Adventureland Park in Altoona, ABC News said, citing the amusement park’s statement.

Three of the riders were sent to hospitals in severe condition, while a fourth sustained minor injuries, according to the Altoona Police Department.

Michael Jaramillo, 11, died Sunday as a result of his injuries, while another kid remained in critical condition Monday afternoon, authorities said.

“Adventureland is saddened to learn of the passing of one Guest involved in the Raging River accident on the evening of 7/3/21,” the park said in a statement, according to the BBC.

The tragedy occurred on the park’s first day of operation since it was closed due to the pandemic in 2020. According to CNN, an earlier assessment of the river raft before to its inauguration deemed it to be in “sound working order,”

Guy Cook, a Des Moines attorney who represents Adventureland Park, was quoted by CNN station KCCI as claiming that the ride in question has been operating since the 1980s and is “safe.”

“For nearly four decades, the Raging River rollercoaster has been in operation. Former Governor Terry Branstad rode the Raging River ride for the first time in 1983,” Cook explained, adding, “It is a safe ride.” The State of Iowa inspected the ride the day before the incident and determined that it was in proper operational order.”

However, the park stated that an inquiry is underway and that the ride has been closed. “Adventureland works closely with both state and local governments and would like to express our gratitude for their efforts,” the statement stated.

"This inquiry is ongoing, and the ride will remain closed until further notice. Adventureland works closely with both state and municipal governments and would want to express our gratitude for their efforts "The park stated in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Jaramillo, the deceased boy’s mother, stated: “I have the distinct impression that Adventureland has kidnapped my baby. I will never see him grow up.”

