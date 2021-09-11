11 Upgrades to Dorm Life That Just Make Sense.

Can you believe it’s already back to school time? Many college students have returned to campus after nearly two years of a pandemic disrupting regular in-person school. All the way back to the quad, the cafeteria, the dorm—everything! Even if the semester has already begun, if you find yourself back in the #DormLife after a long break, you’ll most likely require some new items.

That, of course, includes a slew of college-friendly enhancements for the upcoming academic year! No, we’re not talking about new releases.

Here are 11 of the best dorm life upgrades that will make all your roommates, suitemates, and floormates envious, from dorm room basics for your bed, the bathroom, and much beyond. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Sheet Set Mellanni Twin XL

The twin XL mattress has always been—and will always be—a college dorm room mainstay. It couldn’t just be a twin; every college in the United States had to go the additional mile and make it a “extra long” twin. As a result, you’ll require twin XL sheets!

The Mellanni Twin XL Sheet Set is about as good as it gets in this department, as these sheets have gone viral as sheets can go. Still don’t believe us? Check out the over 250,000 reviews on Amazon.com, which average out to a 4.5-star rating.

This best-selling sheet set comes in just about every color imaginable. These linens are composed of high-quality microfiber that resists fading, staining, shrinking, and wrinkles.

“Absolutely the best bedding I’ve ever bought in my entire life,” one Amazon.com reviewer commented. You will not be disappointed; in fact, I am considering purchasing another set just to have on hand. I like that they don’t wrinkle, that the quality is good, and that I can wash them once a week without the material fading or thinned out. “Strongly suggested.”

Another reviewer even turned these sheets into an 18-line poem!

Amazon has it for $35.97.

Bedside Caddy with Non-Slip Surface

What better site to shop for dorm supplies than Dormify?! The Non-Slip Bedside Caddy does exactly what it says on the tin: it’s an over-the-bedside pocket or caddy for your phone, glasses, TV remote, and other essentials. To ensure that it remains in place, This is a condensed version of the information.