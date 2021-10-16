11 TikTok-Approved Parenting Products That Cool Moms Recommend

You’ve probably discovered #ParentTok—AKA the corner of TikTok where fatigued parents provide advise to other exhausted parents—if you’re not like a regular mom (or dad). Sometimes the advise is sound, and sometimes it’s just plain funny.

A lot happens in TikTok’s parent realm, from sharing toddler stories that conclude with “you really can’t make this sh*t up” to trading parenting-related product recommendations. Even if you don’t have the app, here’s a quick rundown of what TikTok users swear by.

11 Parental Products

Continue reading for 11 goods for parents that will make “raising humans” a little bit easier. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Ztl Gyro Bowl No. 1

If only they had been available when we were little! The Ztl Gyro Bowl is a brilliant creation that was created with kids (and their constant munching) in mind. It resembles a dog toy at first glance (maybe because of the coloring?). Please don’t hold that against this device and its ingenious spill-prevention feature. The bowl rotates 360 degrees thanks to an inner bowl and outer ring, resulting in less mess and spills.

On Amazon.com, it has 1,436 reviews, with one writer stating, “My child enjoys the freedom that this bowl provides them by eliminating the need to maneuver around silicone flaps, which are present in other spill-proof snack containers. They like how it twists and rotates, and the 360-degree handle is an added benefit. It’s also incredibly simple to clean.” Amazon has it for $11.99.

2. Faucet Extender for Toddlers

Another for the little ones! That magical moment when your preschooler realizes they can (finally!) reach the faucet isn’t that magical after all. Mamas, let’s be honest: it’s bathroom hell. The Toddler Faucet Extender, which has a 4.5-star rating and over 4,600 reviews on Amazon.com, makes life easier for both you and your child.

Young children can reach the faucet more easily with the extension, reducing spills, splashes, and puddles that you will ultimately have to clean up. It can also be used as a form of lesson tool to teach kids to washing, thanks to its cartoon-esque leaf design. This is a condensed version of the information.