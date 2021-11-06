11 Products to Make Daylight Saving Time Ending Easier and Less Sucky

Let’s not mince words: switching to daylight saving time and then back to standard time is inconvenient. It’s always a pain to adjust to the season’s new schedule, whether you spring forward and lose an hour of sleep on the second Sunday in March or fall back and gain an hour of sleep on the first Sunday in November.

While we won’t be able to persuade all of North America to abandon daylight saving time (after all, most countries don’t change their clocks seasonally), keep reading for 11 things that will make the transition a little easier.

11 Products That Make Daylight Saving Time Ending More Pleasant

Even after a time change weekend, these tools can help you regulate your circadian rhythm and enjoy some restful shuteye. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Hatch Restore is a smart sleep assistant from Hatch.

You need an actual, tangible clock to perform the work for you now that your internal clock is all messed up (curse you, circadian rhythm!). Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant is here to help! This high-tech device is likely the only one that doesn’t interfere with your sleep pattern. It’s a combination of a sound machine, a morning alarm, a smart light, an alarm clock, and a meditation app. The Hatch Restore allows you to customize your morning and evening routines. A variety of relaxing sounds and lighting can be used to create a nocturnal ambience. However, you may better support healthy cortisol levels by creating a daytime habit with an unique morning alarm that gradually gets brighter—emulating the sun’s beams.

It also comes with a companion app that allows you to activate a Hatch Sleep Membership, which grants you unlimited access to the product’s library of meditation and sleep content. It’s an absolute must-have for the days after the time change! Hatch is selling it for $129.99.

Blanket with a Snug Crystal Weighted Feel

Whether it’s spring or fall, the switch to or from daylight saving time can throw your sleep schedule off. Sunday Citizen’s Snug Crystal Weighted Blanket isn’t your typical weighted blanket. Rather than being packed with heavy glass pearls, the interior of this velvety blankie is infused with thousands of crystals such as amethyst, clear quartz, and rose quartz.

This weighted blanket will help you adjust to your “new” bedtime, even if you’re experiencing problems. This is a condensed version of the information.