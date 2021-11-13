11 Parenting Life Hacks That Will Change Your Life.

Every stage of life is tough in its own way, but becoming a parent for the first time? The most difficult of them all. Babies, toddlers, and children have a habit of saying the oddest things—things you may not be prepared to manage if you’re new to parenting.

Kids are quite particular, from monsters to inexplicable rage tantrums. And we, as the adults in charge of these mini-people-in-training, must adapt.

11 Parenting Life-Saving Tips

Fortunately, a legion of parents have gone before us and worked it out, so we don’t have to. Instead, we get to profit from their creative parental life hacks, which range from medicine disguised as a juice box to beach fitted bedding. Take a look at some of our favorite game-changers below.

1. Put liquid medicine in a juice box and hide it.

Don’t you remember what it was like when you were a kid? It was all over for me once the Robitussin came out of the medical cabinet. Kick, fight, scream—anything to avoid that vile liquid medicine with a cherry-hell flavor. (And it’s not just cough syrup; it seems that all medication tastes bad to children.) However, some clever parents decided to share the world’s best trick with the rest of the globe via the internet. Remove the back of a juice box (or a clean one that has already been consumed) and cut it out with scissors. Face the juice box forward—toward your grumpy sick child—and put the medicine carton in the rear, where the cut-out is. Your child believes he or she is drinking juice. You, as the parent, are confident that they are being well cared for.

However, have a drink on hand to help them wash it down once the taste reaches them.

2. At the beach, use a fitted sheet.

Hear us out: a beach fitted sheet may appear to be a clumsy nightmare at first, but it’s truly a game-changing concept. Wrap the fitting half of the sheet around usual beach-day things like a cooler, large beach bag, or chair. Your infant or toddler is now safely ensconced inside the homemade pack-and-play, and. This is a condensed version of the information.