11 million Americans are still behind on their rent, with people of color bearing the brunt of the burden.

The Center for Budget Policy and Priorities showed that 24 percent of Black tenants were late on their rent, compared to 11 percent of white renters, according to the survey. Meanwhile, 18% of Latino and Asian renters said they were behind on their rent.

The eviction crisis has traditionally disproportionately affected people of color. According to a survey, between 2012 and 2016, Black renters accounted for a disproportionate number of evictions when compared to their percentage of the renter population.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only added to these figures, as millions of Americans remain unemployed and unable to meet their basic needs.

According to the CBPP data, Blacks and Latinos reported having trouble meeting living expenses like food and medical expenses at nearly twice the rate of Asians and whites.

The battle to pay rent, on the other hand, varies greatly across the country.

Renters owe an average of $3,700 per month in rent. In Alabama, however, the average debt is $2,700. Meanwhile, CNBC discovered that it is closer to $5,300 in California.

According to Aaron Dibner-Dunlap, a senior research scientist of Surgo Ventures, the variances in need across the country must be taken into account.

“If you live in a county with a high cost of living, like many in California and New York,” he said, politicians must ensure that there are sufficient public monies to cover the expected debt.

California and New York also have some of the most diverse populations of people of color.

The White House has given $46 billion in federal rental aid to help millions of Americans who are overdue on their rent. States and localities, on the other hand, have been delivering the funds at a glacial pace, with only 12 percent of emergency rental aid issued thus far, according to The Washington Post.

Since the eviction moratorium ended, the pressure has increased, and tenants only have a limited amount of time to apply for government assistance.

After many extensions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the eviction restriction came to an end on July 31. Following the expiration of the moratorium, some states have attempted to protect their many late renters by extending their statewide eviction bans or providing rental financing help to eligible individuals.