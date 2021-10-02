11 Luxurious Sunglasses That Are Affordably Priced.

We’re not sure what it is—perhaps it’s a hangover from Paris Hilton’s or Britney Spears’ famed going-out days in the early 2000s—but there’s something about sunglasses that just feels so celebrity. Sure, we’re not all pop stars or hotel heiresses for life, but even if we’re what the selected ones refer to as Plebians, we still deserve to splurge once in a while. Especially if you’re looking for a stylish pair of sunglasses that can last the test of time.

Do you aspire to live like the affluent and famous? Do you want to live in an affluent zip code for a day, even if it’s only for a day? Our top 11 recommendations for the most affordable luxury sunglasses, all of which cost less than $400. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Warby Parker Aubrey Tortoise

First and foremost, we can’t rule Warby Parker out of the high-end eyewear market. While WP is recognized for being a low-cost brand, it produces high-quality hues on par with just about every other high-end label. And don’t forget about their prices. Their Audrey Hepburn-inspired Aubrey spectacles in marzipan tortoise are so gorgeous that Audrey Hepburn herself would probably approve.

They’re made of hand-polished cellulose acetate, with akulon-coated screws for added strength and scratch-resistant, impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses that block 100% of UV radiation.

For $95, visit Warby Parker.

Sunglasses Gucci GG0208S 49 Grey-Black

Gucci glasses are a desired item high on the wishlist of any name-brand lover. What if we told you that you could get a pair of Gucci glasses for under a thousand dollars? #YoureWelcome. The Gucci GG0208S 49 Grey-Black Sunglasses are enormous, with gradient lenses and, of course, the signature GG interlocking emblem and two stars on the temples, so you can channel your inner Nicole Richie from the early 2000s.

Sunglass Hut has these for $247.50.

Non-Polarized Ray-Ban RB4184

Ray-Ban is also a must-talk about when it comes to sunglasses! The Ray-Ban RB4184 Non-Polarized sunglasses in classic matte black have the iconic Wayfarer style (and price). These Ray-Bans don’t only go with everything, thanks to their redesigned style (which includes a slightly larger rectangular form). They’re also suitable for use with prescriptions.

